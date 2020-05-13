3,130 bags, 1,300 cartons of commodities recovered

During the ongoing crackdown on hoarding, the assistant commissioners have recovered 3,130 bags of various commodities and 1,300 cartons of ghee from different godowns during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :During the ongoing crackdown on hoarding, the assistant commissioners have recovered 3,130 bags of various commodities and 1,300 cartons of ghee from different godowns during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday that Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari took action against hoarding at Sitiana Road and seized 3,350 bags of flour, sugar, ghee and rice at the godown of Khalid Mahmood Grocery Store.

The AC said that 2,200 bags of flour, 150 bags of sugar, 80 bags of rice and 900 cartons of ghee were stored at godown which was sealed.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Imtiaz Baig raided a godown at Barnala and recovered 700 bags of sugar and 400 cartons of ghee and sealed the godown.