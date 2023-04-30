UrduPoint.com

31.30 Mln To Be Allocated For Maintainace In Media Town

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Ali Nawaz Malik has said that 31.30 million rupees have been allocated for the installation of two new tube wells and maintenance of two water filtration plants in Media Town Rawalpindi and Information Minister Punjab Aamir Mir will soon perform their groundbreaking.

He said that the Punjab government is solving the problems of people associated with media on a priority basis and the long-standing problems of Media Town are being solved on the same basis.

On this occasion, Director Films and Publications Hamid Javed Awan, Deputy MD Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation Haseeb Zaidi, Director Information Rawalpindi Muhammad Awais, President Management Committee Press Club Housing Society Rana Tahir, Vice President Tariq Malik, Secretary General Tariq Chaudhry, Finance Secretary Muhammad Amjad, Manager Admin Hafeez Malik, Senior Journalist Khalid Mehmood, Nasir Mir, Jahangir Minhas, Azhar Farooq, Waheed Chaudhry and Amjad Siddiqui were also present.

Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Ali Nawaz Malik said that a piece of land has been allocated for establishing a hospital in Media Town Rawalpindi and in this regard Health Minister Punjab Dr.

Jamal Nasir has also expressed interest.

He said that the establishment of a hospital in Media Town will benefit the entire area as there is no government treatment facility in all the adjacent housing societies of Media Town.

Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik said that the installation of streetlights in all the blocks of Media Town will also be ensured and in this regard, the Rawalpindi Development Authority is being contacted.

The information and Culture Secretary visited the media during which he was given a detailed briefing about the facilities in Media Town.

President Management Committee Press Club Housing Society Rana Tahir thanked the Information and Culture Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik for visiting Media Town and said that the Punjab government and Information Minister Aamir Mir are taking practical steps to solve the problems of journalists.

