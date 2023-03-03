UrduPoint.com

314 Coronavirus Samples Collected Within 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

314 Coronavirus samples collected within 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, collected around 314 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 313 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, one more patient was reported during the last 24 hours from the Potohar town area, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,767.

He added that the infected cases included 44,122 from Rawalpindi and 3,645 from other districts.

"Presently, one confirmed patient is quarantined at home while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added. The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021

Related Topics

Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

41 minutes ago
 President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general e ..

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

49 minutes ago
 Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

2 hours ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.