314 Coronavirus samples collected within 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, collected around 314 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 313 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, one more patient was reported during the last 24 hours from the Potohar town area, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,767.

He added that the infected cases included 44,122 from Rawalpindi and 3,645 from other districts.

"Presently, one confirmed patient is quarantined at home while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added. The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021