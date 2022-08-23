314 rehabilitated drug addicts to get employment: Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday said that 1200 rehabilitated drug addicts would be reunited with families in a colorful ceremony to be held on August 25.

During a meeting with a delegation of traders and business community, who announced 314 employment opportunities for rehabilitated drug addicts, it was agreed that besides employment opportunities the rehabilitated persons would also be supervised not to indulge in narcotics addiction again.

On the occasion the Commissioner said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would handover appointment letters to the rehabilitated drug addicts and later they would be given to their respective families.

He said that ceremony would be followed by arrest of 700 more drug addicts identified on different streets and roads of the provincial capital and to be shifted to rehabilitation centres to make the city drug free.

He said the district administration would also start shifting of ICE and heroin addicts who were being kept at home to rehabilitation centres.

Similarly, he said that a campaign would be started from next month in all education institutions to make those drug free, adding that in consultation with the relevant departments and after approval of the government the dope test of students would be conducted at educational institutions and affected students would be shifted to rehabilitation centres.

The Commissioner said that drug free Peshawar campaign was started on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and efforts of district administration, department of social welfare and other line departments were commendable in this connection.

He also appreciated the role of print and electronic media in creating awareness and identifying the families of drug addicts.