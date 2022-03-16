UrduPoint.com

3,143 Citizens Get Fine Tickets Over Signal Violation During Last Two Months

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 3,143 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during last two months, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 3,143 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during last two months, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, he said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the last two months, the police spokesman said that action was taken and 3,143 road users were fined over violation of traffic signals.

SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that efforts are underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank. He also asked to demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

The SSP (Traffic) also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.

>