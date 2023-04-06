314,355 families benefited from Ramazan relief package

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said on Thursday that 314,355 families registered under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in the district had been benefited from the special Ramazan relief package of the Punjab government till April 5.

While 72,987 families registered in NADRA whose monthly income was less than Rs 60,000 had also been provided free flour, says a news release.

He said that flour was available in abundance at all 31 centers in the district and there was no complaint of shortage in any area.

The DC said that master planning project of the district was very important.

He said that designs prepared by the PMU would be immediately sent to the District Council, Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees for final scrutiny.

Earlier, he visited the Kharota Sayedan and reviewed the work on the sewage project under Public Health Engineering in the village.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that timely completion of public interest projectand quality of material should be ensured in every case.