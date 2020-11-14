315 candidates to contest GB election

A total of 315 candidates were contesting in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections on 23 constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :A total of 315 candidates were contesting in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections on 23 Constituencies.

According to constituency wise details, 25 candidates from Constituency 1 Gilgit-I and 25 candidates from Constituency 2 Gilgit-II were contesting elections while elections in constituency 3 Gilgit-III had been postponed.

18 candidates in constituency 4 Nagar-I, 26 candidates in Constituency 5 Nagar-II, 15 candidates in Hunza Constituency 6, 6 candidates in Constituency 7 Skardu-I, 9 candidates in Constituency 8 Skardu-I, 4 candidates in Constituency 9 Skardu-III, 11 in Constituency 10 Skardu-IV were contesting elections.

10 candidates were contesting in constituency 11 Kharmang, 4 candidates in constituency 12 Shigar, 12 candidates in constituency 13 Astor-I and 22 candidates in constituency 14 Astor-II. There were 17 candidates in Constituency 15 Diamer-I, 7 candidates in Constituency 16 Diamer-II, 11 candidates in Constituency 17 Diamer-III and 9 candidates in Constituency 18 Diamer-IV. There were 13 candidates in Constituency 19 Ghazar-I, 26 candidates in Constituency 20 Ghazar-II and 20 candidates in Constituency 21 Ghazar-III.

There were 10 candidates in Constituency 22 Ganchhe-I, 15 candidates in Constituency 23 Ganchhe-II and 5 candidates in Constituency 24 Ganchhe-III.