315 Mega Projects To Be Initiated In Multan

315 mega projects to be initiated in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :About 315 projects worth Rs. 117 billion and 360 millions would be completed across the district under Annual Development Programme (ADP) started here in current financial year. The guidelines with regard to initiating mega schemes were issued in a meeting which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad here Tuesday.

The Punjab government released Rs. 14 billion and 480 millions initially for starting of the said projects.

The 231 new and 84 old projects running already in different areas of the district would be completed under ADP.

Ali Shehzad directed the concerned officials to constitute time frame for completion of each project. He directed that none of the scheme be left uncompleted in the given time frame. He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken keen interest in development and beauty of district Multan.

He asked to remove hurdles in the way of land acquisition to carry out mega schemes including construction of two-lane highways and fly overs across the district. The newly constructed buildings would facilitate easy movement of special people of the society, he concluded.

