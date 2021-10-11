315 new cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Another 315 coronavirus cases were reported from Punjab, out of which 195 from the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

This was revealed by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch here on Monday. He said that 21 new cases were reported in Surgodah, 18 in Rawalpindi, 17 in Multan, 8 in Faisalabad, 7 in Khushab, 5 in Layyah, 4 each in Jhang, Jehlum, Khanewal, Pakpattan and Sahiwal and 3 each in Kasur and Vehari.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 560,239 people across Punjab were vaccinated against the coronavirus, bringing the total number of vaccinated people across the province to 52,720,326.

The total number of vaccinated people was swelled to 6,553,398 in the province, he added.

The total number of cases have reached 436,211 while 410,036 patients fully recovered in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 13,393 till date.

He added that in recent 24 hours, 5 deaths including 3 in Lahore were recorded in the province due to which, the death toll had reached 12,782.

He informed that 18,324 tests were conducted making a total of 7,574,804 tests in Punjab during the same period.

On Sunday, the overall positive rate of Covid-19 was recorded at 1.7 per cent in all cities of theprovince, while Lahore recorded a positive rate of 4 per cent, 1.7 per cent in Rawalpindi, 2.4 per centin Faisalabad, 1.6 per cent in Multan and 0.2 per cent in Gujranwala.