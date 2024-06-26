315 schemes of Rwp district included in ADP: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak while briefing the study tour officers on the characteristics of Rawalpindi Division, said that total 315 schemes of Rawalpindi district were included in Annual Development Program (ADP).

40th Mid-Career Management Course Inland Study Tour Officers here on Wednesday visited the Commissioner Office.

The Commissioner briefing the officers said that Rawalpindi district is a district of seven tehsils covering 4403 square kilometers. Total population of Rawalpindi district is 5.745 million, he added.

The Commissioner informed that literacy rate of Rawalpindi district is 70 percent.

89 schemes are new while 227 are ongoing, Engineer Aamir Khattak said adding, various mega projects are currently underway in Rawalpindi.

He said, the most important mega projects to reshape Rawalpindi include the construction of the Rawalpindi Ring Road and the Dadocha Dam to meet water shortages. Rawalpindi Ring Road has been divided into three phases, he said.

Phase one includes the construction of 38.3 km Banth to Thalian. Phase two would link this road to the motorway and phase three would include the Eastern Loop, he added.

The Commissioner informed that the target for completion of Phase-I of the project, which started in September 2023, is December 2024. After the completion, it would not only solve traffic problems but also emerge as an industrial hub, he added.

The construction of Dadocha Dam has also been started to provide Rawalpindi with 35 million gallons of clean drinking water per day. The land acquisition work of the dam was completed and revised PC-I had also been forwarded, Engineer Aamir Khattak informed.

Lai Expressway, Kutchery Chowk, Safe City Project, Water Supply Schemes, Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto Hospital revamping projects are in progress, he said adding, a mobile health service project, ‘Vehicle on Wheels’ has been launched.

150-bed Rehab Center at Wah General Hospital, Up-gradation of Pirwadhai Bus Stand, Slaughter House, Construction of Freelance IT and Gymkhana in all districts are prominent features of Rawalpindi, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.

He further said that efforts are underway to provide better educational facilities by giving top priority to the education Department, adding, apart from the flagship schemes of the Education Department, Divisional Public Schools have also been started in all the districts.

He informed that the Government Islamia Higher Secondary school No.1 Murree Road has organized special classes for transgenders for the first time. So far, 63 students have been enrolled.

In the recent anti-polio campaign, more than 900,000 children were vaccinated in Rawalpindi district, the Commissioner said.

Engineer Aamir Khattak said that 57 small dams have been completed and made functional in Rawalpindi division.