315 Schemes Of Rwp District Included In ADP: Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 05:01 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak while briefing the study tour officers on the characteristics of Rawalpindi Division, said that total 315 schemes of Rawalpindi district were included in Annual Development Program (ADP).
40th Mid-Career Management Course Inland Study Tour Officers here on Wednesday visited the Commissioner Office.
The Commissioner briefing the officers said that Rawalpindi district is a district of seven tehsils covering 4403 square kilometers. Total population of Rawalpindi district is 5.745 million, he added.
The Commissioner informed that literacy rate of Rawalpindi district is 70 percent.
89 schemes are new while 227 are ongoing, Engineer Aamir Khattak said adding, various mega projects are currently underway in Rawalpindi.
He said, the most important mega projects to reshape Rawalpindi include the construction of the Rawalpindi Ring Road and the Dadocha Dam to meet water shortages. Rawalpindi Ring Road has been divided into three phases, he said.
Phase one includes the construction of 38.3 km Banth to Thalian. Phase two would link this road to the motorway and phase three would include the Eastern Loop, he added.
The Commissioner informed that the target for completion of Phase-I of the project, which started in September 2023, is December 2024. After the completion, it would not only solve traffic problems but also emerge as an industrial hub, he added.
The construction of Dadocha Dam has also been started to provide Rawalpindi with 35 million gallons of clean drinking water per day. The land acquisition work of the dam was completed and revised PC-I had also been forwarded, Engineer Aamir Khattak informed.
Lai Expressway, Kutchery Chowk, Safe City Project, Water Supply Schemes, Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto Hospital revamping projects are in progress, he said adding, a mobile health service project, ‘Vehicle on Wheels’ has been launched.
150-bed Rehab Center at Wah General Hospital, Up-gradation of Pirwadhai Bus Stand, Slaughter House, Construction of Freelance IT and Gymkhana in all districts are prominent features of Rawalpindi, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.
He further said that efforts are underway to provide better educational facilities by giving top priority to the education Department, adding, apart from the flagship schemes of the Education Department, Divisional Public Schools have also been started in all the districts.
He informed that the Government Islamia Higher Secondary school No.1 Murree Road has organized special classes for transgenders for the first time. So far, 63 students have been enrolled.
In the recent anti-polio campaign, more than 900,000 children were vaccinated in Rawalpindi district, the Commissioner said.
Engineer Aamir Khattak said that 57 small dams have been completed and made functional in Rawalpindi division.
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor seeks philanthropists’ proactive role for orphans’ assistance14 seconds ago
-
Police arrest dangerous robbery gang; recovers looted money, mobile phones22 seconds ago
-
DG, KPJA emphasizes teamwork, staff ownership for achieving judicial excellence53 seconds ago
-
Interfaith leadership show unanimity against drug abuse at ANF conference1 minute ago
-
Restoration of departmental sports to be helpful in providing healthy activities; Rana Masshood1 minute ago
-
19 dead, 1,224 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
AIOU to host Int’l moot on Pak-Iran academic-cultural dialogue10 minutes ago
-
NCHD, French embassy join hands to combat child labour, abuse, boost school enrollment10 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP emphasizes lifting beneficiaries out of poverty11 minutes ago
-
Thousands of kids join summer camp in govt schools11 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held for possible flooding situation11 minutes ago
-
KIIR chairman seeks UN intervention in early release of JKLF leader Farooq Ahmed Dar11 minutes ago