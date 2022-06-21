UrduPoint.com

315 Vehicles Causing Environment Pollution Fined

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

315 vehicles causing environment pollution fined

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :As the ban on entry of smoke-emitting vehicles in the Federal Capital came into effect on Tuesday, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police fined 315 vehicles for causing environment pollution.

According to the police spokesman, some 76 smoke emitting and 239 vehicles with pressure horns were fined under the crackdown launched by the ICT police to preserve the environment.

He said Inspector General Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had announced the ban on the other day with special instruction to launch an awareness drive for preserving the environment.

The official said special enforcement squad have been deployed at major thoroughfares including Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Srinagar Highway and others.

Social media platforms were also being used to sensitize the motorists about the ban.

"Fitness certificate will not be issued to any unfit vehicles and no laxity will be tolerated in implementation of traffic rules," the IGP was quoted as saying.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Road Traffic Srinagar Nasir Media

Recent Stories

Abdul Razzaq opens up about victory of T20 World C ..

Abdul Razzaq opens up about victory of T20 World Cup in 2009

4 minutes ago
 80 percent of forest fires originate on private la ..

80 percent of forest fires originate on private lands in KP

13 minutes ago
 HBL becomes the first Pakistani bank to provide pa ..

HBL becomes the first Pakistani bank to provide payment services on WhatsApp

14 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on the Prime Mini ..

Canadian High Commissioner calls on the Prime Minister

20 minutes ago
 Saudi businessmen visit LCCI

Saudi businessmen visit LCCI

24 minutes ago
 President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim ..

President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim Ragas came to inaugurate the f ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.