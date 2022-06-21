315 vehicles causing environment pollution fined

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :As the ban on entry of smoke-emitting vehicles in the Federal Capital came into effect on Tuesday, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police fined 315 vehicles for causing environment pollution.

According to the police spokesman, some 76 smoke emitting and 239 vehicles with pressure horns were fined under the crackdown launched by the ICT police to preserve the environment.

He said Inspector General Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had announced the ban on the other day with special instruction to launch an awareness drive for preserving the environment.

The official said special enforcement squad have been deployed at major thoroughfares including Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Srinagar Highway and others.

Social media platforms were also being used to sensitize the motorists about the ban.

"Fitness certificate will not be issued to any unfit vehicles and no laxity will be tolerated in implementation of traffic rules," the IGP was quoted as saying.