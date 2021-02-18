315,000 defective meters replaced during 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) on Thursday replaced 315,000 burnt and defective meters across the region during current fiscal year 2020-21.

In line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq, defective and burnt meters were being replaced on priority basis in all operational circles of the region in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

MEPCO office sources said that during this session, the company had replaced 306,852 single phase meters, 7888 three phase meters and 287 MDI meters.

As many as, 49366 defective meters were replaced in Multan circle, 21799 in DG Khan circle, 27620 in Vehari circle, 54089 in Bahawalpur circle, 33392 in Sahiwal circle,34515 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 43718 in Muzaffargarh circle, 25355 in Bahawalnagar circle and 25173 defective meters replaced in Khanewal circle during July 2020 to January 2021.