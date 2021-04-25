3,152 coronavirus patients recover in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 3,152 coronavirus patients recovered on Sunday in the last 24 hours, as reported by the Health Department .

According to the data shared by the department, 189,528 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 6914 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4122 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1603 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 757 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3255 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2324 beds were vacant.

However, 429 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 275 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 2951 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 1519 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 903 beds reserved in HDU and 438 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 708 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 429 ventilators were under use while 279 were unoccupied.

Around 270 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 226 are occupied and 44 ventilators are vacant.