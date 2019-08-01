UrduPoint.com
3154 Emergency Victims Rescued

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 08:21 PM

3154 Emergency victims rescued

The District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr. Abdur Rahman carried out performance review of emergency operations in Rawalpindi during monthly review meeting to ensure quality emergency care without any discrimination

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr. Abdur Rahman carried out performance review of emergency operations in Rawalpindi during monthly review meeting to ensure quality emergency care without any discrimination.

It has been observed that 3154 victims of emergencies were rescued in 3282 rescue operations during the month of July in all over the Rawalpindi district.

The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to include: 953 road traffic accidents, 1727 medical emergencies, 120 fire incidents, 118 crimes, 07 Drowning, 02 building collapses, 01 explosions and 354 were miscellaneous operations.

Furthermore out of 3154 rescued victims 732 have been provided first aid at the site and 2264 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

