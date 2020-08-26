UrduPoint.com
316 Ehsas Scholarships Distributed In Women University Swabi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Ehsas scholarship programme Cheque distribution ceremony was held here Wednesday in Women University Swabi in which 316 scholarships were distributed among BS students.

Vice Chancellor of Women University Swabi Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi was Chief Guest on the Occasion.

Director Academics Prof. Dr Athar Rafi, Director FAD Dr Ambareen and other faculty members were also present on the occasion. Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi congratulated the awardees students. She said that students of Women University are brilliant.

She said this is our priority to facilitate the students in all walks of life.

This scholarship would reduce the burden on the poor parents in term of their children's educational expenses. She said "I have a lot of expectations from my students and hope that they will continue their study with hard work and play their role in making of brighter nation".

She said that "We have started new faculty of Allied Health Sciences and Technology in which 6, new market driven departments have been introduced".

