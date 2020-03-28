UrduPoint.com
3.160 Kg Hashish, 35 Liter Liquor Seized, 5 Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:23 PM

3.160 Kg Hashish, 35 liter liquor seized, 5 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Saturday that during a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested five accused recovering 3.

160 kilograms Hashish, 35 liter liquor and three 30 bore pistols from them.

They were identified as Ramzan, Muhammad Anwar, Manzoor Hussain, Gulzar, Jhazeb Ali and Faheem.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

