31,601 COVID-19 patients recovered in the district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Around 31,601 Covid-19 patients have been recovered so far in the district out of which 28,993 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2608 from other districts.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, as many as 1437 people had lost their battle of life so far in the district while 125 more cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours including 36 belonged to Rawal Town, 28 from Potohar town,38 from Rawalpindi Cantt, five each from Gujar Khan and Murree, four from Taxila, two each from Islamabad and AJK while one each was reported from Mandi Bahuddin, KPK, Jehlum, Kalar Syeda and Kahutta.

"Presently 208 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 30 in Holy Family Hospital,29 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,84 in Institute of Urology,50 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in District Headquarter Hospital, five in Bilal hospital, and two each in Hearts international hospital and Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial trust," the health authority report said.

The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 13.2 per cent,11 patients were on ventilators in critical condition,85 stable and 112 on oxygen while six patient had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

The report said that as many as 1,978,810 people have received their anti-covid vaccine so far including 39,287 health workers and 1,939,523 other citizens aged above 18 years.