31,636 govt employees get vaccinated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that 76,595 officials of government, semi-government and autonomous bodies across the division have so far registered themselves on 1166 out of which 31,636 had been administered corona vaccine.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting here on Friday.

She directed the officers to ensure early vaccination of all subordinate employees and their families.

In the meeting, Director Health Services Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz said 46 vaccinations had been set up across the division in which 21 centers were functioning in Sargodha, nine in Khushab, eight in Mianwali and eightin district Bhakar. He said so far 24,586 health workers and 323,550 general public had been administered corona vaccine across the division.