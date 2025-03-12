3167 shopkeepers so far arrested in Ramzan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) So far 3167 shopkeepers were arrested from Faisalabad division on the charge of violating price control act during first ten days of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

A spokesman to the district administration said here on Wednesday that a vigorous campaign was launched against overpricing and profiteering on special directives of Divisional Commissioner.

The price control magistrates remained active in the field and they inspected 494,570 shops during the holy month.The teams arrested 3167 shopkeepers on the charge of sheer violation of price control act.

The magistrates also imposed a total fine of Rs.47.48 million on 23,849 profiteers, besides sealing 2890 shops in four districts of the division, he added.