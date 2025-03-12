Open Menu

3167 Shopkeepers So Far Arrested In Ramzan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

3167 shopkeepers so far arrested in Ramzan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) So far 3167 shopkeepers were arrested from Faisalabad division on the charge of violating price control act during first ten days of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

A spokesman to the district administration said here on Wednesday that a vigorous campaign was launched against overpricing and profiteering on special directives of Divisional Commissioner.

The price control magistrates remained active in the field and they inspected 494,570 shops during the holy month.The teams arrested 3167 shopkeepers on the charge of sheer violation of price control act.

The magistrates also imposed a total fine of Rs.47.48 million on 23,849 profiteers, besides sealing 2890 shops in four districts of the division, he added.

Recent Stories

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

31 minutes ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

55 minutes ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, R ..

UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

12 hours ago
 EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territ ..

EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

13 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan