317 agri fair price shops to be set up in Ramadad Bazaars in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said 317 agricultural fair price shops would be set up in Ramadan bazaars across the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a second meeting of the Ministerial Committee here at civil secretariat to finalize Ramadan Package.

Provincial Minister Livestock Hasnain Bahadur Draishak, concerned secretaries and officers concerned attended the meeting while Provincial Minister for food Hamid Yar Hiraj joined the meeting via video link.

During the meeting, various options of subsidy on flour and sugar were also reviewed.

Aslam Iqbal said that the recommendations of the Ramadan package would be finalized in the next meeting and sent to the cabinet for approval, adding that stakeholders would also be consulted to finalize the Ramadan package.

"There will be 30 Ramadan bazaars in provincial capital", he added.

He said that at the agricultural shops, 13 items, including potatoes, onions, tomatoes and apples, would be available at a 25 per cent discount from the general market.

He said that artificial inflation would not be tolerated before the arrival of the holy month.

He directed that administration and concerned departments to keep a close eye on prices and availability of essential items.

The minister also directed that an effective system of delivery and monitoring of flour and sugar beevolved in Ramadan bazaars.