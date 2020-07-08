UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

317 Vehicles Challaned Over SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:26 AM

317 vehicles challaned over SOPs violation

As many as 317 public transport vehicles' drivers were challaned while 80 vehicle were impounded on the charge of violating Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) during the last month

HAFIZABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 317 public transport vehicles' drivers were challaned while 80 vehicle were impounded on the charge of violating Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) during the last month.

The District/ Regional Transport Authority while taking the action during June this year, had collected Rs.

440,000 as fine from the bus drivers on the charge of violating SOPs.

The drivers were also warned that strict action would be taken against them for violating the SOPs and their route permits would also be cancelled in future.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Vehicle June From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

30 minutes ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

30 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

45 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

2 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.