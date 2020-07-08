317 vehicles challaned over SOPs violation

As many as 317 public transport vehicles' drivers were challaned while 80 vehicle were impounded on the charge of violating Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) during the last month

HAFIZABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 317 public transport vehicles' drivers were challaned while 80 vehicle were impounded on the charge of violating Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) during the last month.

The District/ Regional Transport Authority while taking the action during June this year, had collected Rs.

440,000 as fine from the bus drivers on the charge of violating SOPs.

The drivers were also warned that strict action would be taken against them for violating the SOPs and their route permits would also be cancelled in future.