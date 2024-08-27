3,175 cases resolved by PSCA virtual centre in Aug

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Tuesday released the monthly performance report of the Child Centre, based on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to the details, the Virtual Child Safety Centre was proving to be instrumental in assisting with cases of missing and found children across Punjab, including Lahore.

Within one month, the Virtual Child Safety Centre (VCSC) received over 4,322 complaints, out of which the VCSC registered over 1,000 FIRs related to children. The centre resolved more than 3,175 cases.

According to a report issued by the PSCA, the police were providing immediate assistance for complaints involving missing and found children, abandoned children, runaways, victims of abuse and other related cases. The VCSC was registering complaints through 15 Call, the Punjab Police Pakistan App, the Child Protection Bureau, and "Chat." Feature data is also being collected on police reports and information regarding missing or found children received through the Mera Pyara App and 15 Call. The Safe City Virtual Centre for child safety was proven to help reunite missing or found children with their families.