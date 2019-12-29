UrduPoint.com
3175 Kanal Land Retrieved

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 04:40 PM

3175 kanal land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 3175 kanal 18 Marla state land from squatters.

ACE spokesman said on Sunday that under the supervision of Regional Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbas, a team conducted operation against the land mafia in Mauza Bela Jutianwala and retrieved 3175 kanal 18 marla state land.

The worth of land was estimated more than Rs 396.975 million.

Now, it was handed over to Revenue Department and further action against the land grabbers is under progress.

