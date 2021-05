31,750 subsidized flour bags sold out in day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :As many as 31,750 flour bags were sold out at a subsidized price of Rs 375 per 10 kg in 19 Ramadan Bazaars set up across the district on Wednesday.

According to official sources, 1,462 bags were sold out in Akbar Chowk Gulistan Colony Ramadan bazaar, 1,204 in Jinnah colony, 1,440 in Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, 1,972 in Fawara Chowk, 2,064 in Iron Market, 4,496 in Kaleem Shaheed Park, 912 in Millat road, 832 in model bazaar Millat Road, 1,520 in Riaz Shahid Chowk, and 3,832 in Model Bazar Jhang road,872 bags in Sir Syed Town factory, 912 in Thikriwala, 1424 in Dijkot, 1520 in Ramadan Bazaar Jarranwala Adda Khurrianwala, 2128 in Masjid Bazar Jarranwala, 490 in Pull Seim Mamoon Kanjan, 1,326 in Quaid-e-Azam Road, tandlianwala, 1,976 in Gojra Road Samundri and 1,368 bags were sold out in Chiniot Road near Jinnah park Chak Jhumra.