31,790 Fine Tickets Issued Over Four Major Violations Of Traffic Laws In Last Month

31,790 fine tickets issued over four major violations of traffic laws in last month

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 31,790 fine tickets to road users over four major violations during the last month, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 31,790 fine tickets to road users over four major violations during the last month, a police spokesman said.

He said that special campaign was underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the last month, the police spokesman said that action was taken against 15,851 motorcyclists for not using helmets, 8,318 motorists for not fastening seat belt during drive, 2045 motorists for using mobile during drive and 5756 motorcyclists without front and rear lights and signals.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign was underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.

He said that three loudspeakers' fitted vehicles having announcement system were imparting road safety tips to citizens at important signals and given them awareness about traffic rules.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

