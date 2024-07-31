318 Cases Registered, 330 Suspects Involved In Jubilant Firing Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 07:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Lahore Police have registered 318 cases and arrested 330 suspects over firing in jubilation.
A Lahore police spokesman said that Lahore Police took action against display of weapons and registered 165 cases and filed 6,401 cases against those possessing illegal firearms.
As a result of the arrests, 98 Kalashnikovs, 419 rifles, 222 guns, 5,763 pistols and over 33,000 bullets were seized.
Further action against wheelie-doing led to 869 cases being registered and 984 suspects were apprehended.
Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that stringent measures are underway against display of weapon and aerial firing. He stressed the implementation of zero-tolerance policies against lawbreakers for the establishment of a safe and peaceful society. He added that incidents of jubilant firing and one-wheeling must not be tolerated.
