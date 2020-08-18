UrduPoint.com
318 New Cases Of COVID-19 Detected In Sindh

Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 8094 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 318 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

He said 5 patients lost their battle against COVID-19 during last 24 hours. The CM Sindh expressed these views in his statement issued on Monday regarding the situation of coronavirus in Sindh.

The chief minister said a total of 906323 tests had been conducted in the province so far for the coronavirus, of which the virus had been confirmed in 126743 persons.

He said 392 more patients had recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 120241. The recovery rate in Sindh had reached 91 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said at present 4166 patients were undergoing treatment out of which 3782 patients were at home while 6 at isolation centers and 378 at different hospitals.

The CM Sindh said that the condition of 202 patients was serious while 36 patients were on ventilator.

He said that out of 318 new cases in Sindh, 133 cases are from Karachi He said that 14 new cases are reported in Mirpurkhas, 20 in Sanghar, 13 in Shikarpur, 9 in Tando Allahyar and 8 each in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Ghotki. 7 each in Sukkur, Khairpur and Matiari, 4 each in Tando Muhammad Khan and Larkana.

Murad Ali Shah said that 5 cases were reported in Qambar, 3 in Badin, 2 each in Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Naushahro Feroze.

