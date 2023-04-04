Close
318 Shopkeepers Arrested For Violating Price List

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 06:20 PM

318 shopkeepers arrested for violating price list

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday said that as many as 318 shopkeepers were arrested and a fine of Rs 40,46,750 was imposed in a crackdown against profiteering and violating the official price list in Rawalpindi district during the month of Ramazan.

He said that the crackdown was launched against illegal profiteering and violators of the official price list to provide relief to the faithful and discourage illegal profiteering in the district.

Cheema added that during the crackdown in the district, as many as 23 first investigation reports (FIRs) were registered under the price act in Rawalpindi district during the month of March. He said that as many as 45,018 surprise checks were carried out by the price magistrates to tame illegal profiteers and violators of price lists by the price magistrates in all six tehsils of the district and 1325 violations were detected.

