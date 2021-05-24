31,802 bikers fined for not wearing helmets

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 31,802 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 31,802 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets during the ongoing year.

ITP was endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads, a news release on Monday said.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed had appreciated the performance of personnel and said that vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ul Rehman to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

The ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He has appealed the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till age of maturity.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.