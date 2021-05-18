318,303 persons vaccinated against corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :As many as 184,093 people have so far been vaccinated against corona in this Faisalabad including 146,502 people with first dose and 17,1801 with second dose.

District Health Officer Dr.

Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 18,611 persons having age 30 to 34 years have been vaccinated while 23,961 persons of 35 to 39 years of age, 45,997 persons of 40 to 44 years of age, 45,076 persons of 45 to 49 years of age, 91,845 persons of 50 to 59 years of age, 33,878 persons of 60 to 64 years of age, 28,357 persons of 65 to 69 years of age and 30,578 of 70 years of age or above have been vaccinated so far.

He said that 21,130 health workers were also vaccinated against coronavirus. He said that 17 vaccination centers are operational in Faisalabad where registered persons are getting anti-corona vaccine dozes.