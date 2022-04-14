UrduPoint.com

3.18mn To Vote In NA-33 Hangu By-election

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 03:54 PM

3.18mn to vote in NA-33 Hangu by-election

The spokesman of Election Commission Khyber Pakhtukhwa on Thursday said that total of 3.18 million people would exercise their right of franchise in NA-33 Hangu by-election to be held on April 17, He said that all arrangements have been made and the elections campaign will end on April 15 at 12am

A total of 210 polling stations have been set up, of which 64 for men, 55 for women and 91 jointly. 110 polling stations are sensitive and 77 have been declared as highly sensitive, for which adequate security arrangements have been made.

Five candidates are contesting in this by-election. Among them are Saeed Umar from ANP, Obaidullah from JUI, Nadeem Khan from PTI and Atiq Ahmed and Muhammad Saeed are Independent candidates.

A control room has been set up in the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to monitor the by-elections. In case of any complaint, the public can contact telephone numbers 091-9211034, 091-9222475.

Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Raziq has appealed to all voters of the constituency to exercise their voting right without fear and danger.

This seat has become vacant due to the death of PTI National Assembly member Khayal Zaman in the month of February.

