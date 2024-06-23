319 Cops Given Appointment Letters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi distributed appointment letters among 319 newly-appointed police personnel and met them, here on Sunday.
319 police candidates under recruitment 2024 were declared successful in the examination.
The letter of appointments were distributed among 267 constables,42 Traffic Assistant and 10 Driver constables.
DPO after distributing the offer letters said that police was the main source for the provision of early justice to masses on their door steps and the newly appointed young blood would perform their duties with devotion and determination.
