319 drivers booked over violations in March in multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) got registered FIRs against 319 drivers over different kind of violations during the last month of March.

This was disclosed by SP PHP Multan Region Huma Naseeb here on Friday.

She said that PHP not only providing assistance to road users but also taking action against rules violators.

She said that PHP officials have provided assistance to 1551 road users during the last month.

The Punjab Highways Patrol also recovered seven kalashnikov, three rifles, 23 guns, 78 pistols and 386 bullets while 4549 litre liquor, 32.

227 kg Hashish and eight kg Hemp have also been recovered during separate operations, she added.

Huma maintained that taking action against criminals, the PHP officials have recovered cash Rs 27,900, 120 kg unhygienic meat, five mobile phones and stolen woods from criminals.

On the other hand, eleven misplaced kids have been reunited with their families during the last month.

SP PHP directed officers concerned to start action against encroachment in their respective areas and adopt all preventive measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.