UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

319 Drivers Booked Over Violations In March In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:51 PM

319 drivers booked over violations in March in multan

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) got registered FIRs against 319 drivers over different kind of violations during the last month of March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) got registered FIRs against 319 drivers over different kind of violations during the last month of March.

This was disclosed by SP PHP Multan Region Huma Naseeb here on Friday.

She said that PHP not only providing assistance to road users but also taking action against rules violators.

She said that PHP officials have provided assistance to 1551 road users during the last month.

The Punjab Highways Patrol also recovered seven kalashnikov, three rifles, 23 guns, 78 pistols and 386 bullets while 4549 litre liquor, 32.

227 kg Hashish and eight kg Hemp have also been recovered during separate operations, she added.

Huma maintained that taking action against criminals, the PHP officials have recovered cash Rs 27,900, 120 kg unhygienic meat, five mobile phones and stolen woods from criminals.

On the other hand, eleven misplaced kids have been reunited with their families during the last month.

SP PHP directed officers concerned to start action against encroachment in their respective areas and adopt all preventive measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Mobile Road Philippine Peso March Criminals All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announced to post ..

12 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in Nowshera

1 minute ago

France, Germany in Talks to Find Consensus on Nord ..

14 minutes ago

Fire in Berlin Hospital Leaves 1 Person Killed, 5 ..

15 minutes ago

Mexico tourists have whale of a time as pandemic e ..

15 minutes ago

Australian Man Hospitalized With Blood Clots Days ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.