319 farmers booked over water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Sahianwala police booked 319 farmers on the charge of irrigation water theft.

A police report said on Thursday that a team of the irrigation department during checking found stealing of irrigation water by altering water channels illegally in Rakh branch canal.

On the report of the irrigation department, police booked 319 farmers and raiding for their arrest.