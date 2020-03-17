UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3.190 Kg Hashish Seized, 11 Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:11 PM

3.190 Kg hashish seized, 11 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested eleven accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Police have arrested eleven accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 11 accused recovering 3.

190 kilograms hashish, 8 bottles of liquor, 4 pistols 30 bore and 1 gun 12 bore from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Ahsan, Umer Daraz, Waseem Riaz, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Bilal, Anwar Baig, Ghulam Abbas,Fayyaz, Ahmed Khan and Rizwan.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

About 1,500 Inmates Escape From Brazilian Prisons ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Reaches 8, ..

1 minute ago

Uruguay Shuts Border With Argentina Amid Coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

Rockets hit Iraq base hosting foreign troops: mili ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Post making efforts to promote e-commerce ..

5 minutes ago

Sri Lanka announces 3-day holiday to fight coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.