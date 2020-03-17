3.190 Kg hashish seized, 11 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested eleven accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Police have arrested eleven accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 11 accused recovering 3.

190 kilograms hashish, 8 bottles of liquor, 4 pistols 30 bore and 1 gun 12 bore from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Ahsan, Umer Daraz, Waseem Riaz, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Bilal, Anwar Baig, Ghulam Abbas,Fayyaz, Ahmed Khan and Rizwan.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.