31989 corona tests conducted in Swat so far

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 31989 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been conducted by district health department in Swat so far among which 3350 cases have been declares positive.

According to district health department,rate of coronavirus presence has been reached to 2.

1 percent in Swat and the mortality rate due to infection was 3.1 percent during second wave of COVID-19.76 patients who were tested positive for coronavirus have been quarantined.

Most of the samples were collected from educational institutions and an upward trend in virus spread was witnessed during the period from August to October.