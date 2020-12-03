UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

31989 Corona Tests Conducted In Swat So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:38 PM

31989 corona tests conducted in Swat so far

As many as 31989 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been conducted by district health department in Swat so far among which 3350 cases have been declares positive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 31989 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been conducted by district health department in Swat so far among which 3350 cases have been declares positive.

According to district health department,rate of coronavirus presence has been reached to 2.

1 percent in Swat and the mortality rate due to infection was 3.1 percent during second wave of COVID-19.76 patients who were tested positive for coronavirus have been quarantined.

Most of the samples were collected from educational institutions and an upward trend in virus spread was witnessed during the period from August to October.

Related Topics

Swat August October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM laid foundation for development of Gilgit: PTI ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 03 Dec 2020

3 minutes ago

Punjab government to encourage investments along R ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan to launch BSCP for free education

3 minutes ago

KP Governor condoles demise of Zafarullah Khan Jam ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi king on deat ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.