LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 31 million e-challans were issued through Punjab Information Technology board (PITB)'s e-ticketing system developed for the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) during the current year.

This was disclosed during a progress review meeting chaired by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor here on Tuesday.

The meeting was informed the daily challans average was 36,672 including 23,252 HTV and 10,420 LTV.

It was also informed that e-Ticketing App had been improved and additional features had been incorporated in the system, which include officers helping with Pictures Module, Accident tagging with Pictures Module and Fine Reconciliation.

Statistics from this system show that the most frequent offenses include B61 that is weak tyres, driving without seat belt, mobile phone use, broken side mirror, improper light, other has been reported 205,668 during the current year, The technology oriented device was developed in June 2015 and its first trial was conducted in August 2015 and after further necessary improvements in the system now it is operative all over the country.