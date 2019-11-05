UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

31m E-challans Issued Through PITB's E-ticketing System

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

31m e-challans issued through PITB's e-ticketing system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 31 million e-challans were issued through Punjab Information Technology board (PITB)'s e-ticketing system developed for the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) during the current year.

This was disclosed during a progress review meeting chaired by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor here on Tuesday.

The meeting was informed the daily challans average was 36,672 including 23,252 HTV and 10,420 LTV.

It was also informed that e-Ticketing App had been improved and additional features had been incorporated in the system, which include officers helping with Pictures Module, Accident tagging with Pictures Module and Fine Reconciliation.

Statistics from this system show that the most frequent offenses include B61 that is weak tyres, driving without seat belt, mobile phone use, broken side mirror, improper light, other has been reported 205,668 during the current year, The technology oriented device was developed in June 2015 and its first trial was conducted in August 2015 and after further necessary improvements in the system now it is operative all over the country.

Related Topics

Accident Police Technology Punjab Motorway Mobile Fine Progress June August 2015 All From Million

Recent Stories

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

51 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi’s five-year ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed highlights UAE’s keenness to a ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

2 hours ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

2 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.