3.1mln Children To Be Immunized Against Polio Drive From April 14

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 11:00 AM

3.1mln children to be immunized against polio drive from April 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive would start in different districts of the province from April 14 wherein 3.1 million children under the age of five would be given polio drops against the crippling disease.

The campaign will be conducted in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan divisions, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swat districts and in Afghan refugee camps and high-risk union councils along the border, it was informed in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

It was informed that strict security measures have been put in place while 25,957 security personnel would be deployed to ensure foolproof security of the polio teams and to avert any untoward incident during the drive.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam directed all the concerned officers and relevant authorities to improve the quality of the anti-polio campaign as it was essential to achieve the goal of a polio-free country.

He assured that all the available resources would be provided to make the polio eradication campaign successful, adding that all sections of society including parents have to play their imperative role to administer polio drops to vulnerable children.

The meeting was attended by all the administrative secretaries, commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and other relevant authorities.

