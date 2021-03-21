31st anniversary of Syed Ahmed Shah remembered

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 21 (APP):The 31st death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader and ex President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Ghazi e Millat Colonel (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end.

Major simple but impressive ceremony to mark the anniversary was held at his mausoleum in his native city of Mirpur Sunday morning where Director General Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell AJK Fida Hussain Kiyani laid floral wreath on behalf of the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan. President Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, Secretary General Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, Dr. Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Presidents of their respective factions of local Central Traders Organisations including Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan, Ch.

Muhammad Naeem, President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Farooq Minhas Advocate and others were also present on this occasion.

Quran Khawani was held for the departed soul besides a special function to pay glorious tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader.

A large number of people from various walks of life visited the mausoleum of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah here Saturday morning and placed floral wreath at the mazar besides offering fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement.

and for the solidarity, stability, prosperity and uplift of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.