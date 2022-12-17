31st Annual Parents Day of Cadet College Larkana to be held on Dec 20

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Cadet College Larkana(CCL) is holding its 31st Parents Day on December 20, 2022 in the college premises, near Moen-jo-dero of Larkana district.

This was disclosed by the Principal & Project Director Cadet College Larkana (CCL) here on Saturday.

He said the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Pano Akil Garrison and Chairman BoG Cadet College Larkana Maj Gen Aamer Amin would preside over the 31st Annual Parents Day-2023 and give away shields and prizes to the successful cadets of the Year.

A variety of programmes has been also arranged for the day, he added.