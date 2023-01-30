31st annual Urs of Hazrat Wasif Ali Wasif to be held on Feb 14

The 31st annual Urs of the renowned spiritual leader and Sufi intellectual Hazrat Wasif Ali Wasif will be held from February 14 at his mausoleum, Mayani Sahib Bahawalpur Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The 31st annual Urs of the renowned spiritual leader and Sufi intellectual Hazrat Wasif Ali Wasif will be held from February 14 at his mausoleum, Mayani Sahib Bahawalpur Road.

The Urs celebrations will continue for three days.

According to the program, the Urs will begin with the ceremonial veiling at his Mazar Sharif after the Asr prayer. Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshk will perform this ritual along with the devotees.

On this occasion, prayers will be offered for peace, prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan.

On the same night, renowned qawal Asif Ali Santo will perform. On the second day of Urs, February 15, a seminar will be held in Al Hamra Hall No. 2, in which the speakers will express their views on the life and spiritual teachings of Hazrat Wasif Ali Wasif.

On the last day of Urs of Hazrat Wasif Ali Wasif, February 16, the answers to the questions asked in his life will be read at Mazar Sharif, while after the Asr prayer, chief guest Khawaja Moinuddin Mehboob Koreja 'sajjadanasheen' of Khawaja Ghulam Farid's (RA) shrine, will pray for solidarity and progress of the country.