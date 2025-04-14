31st Death Anniversary Of Dr. Saleem-uz-Zaman Siddiqui Commemorated
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi on Monday honoured the exceptional academic and scientific legacy of eminent Pakistani scholar and intellectual, Prof. Dr. Saleem-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, on the occasion of his 31st death anniversary, observed on Monday.
According to the ICCBS Spokesman, special prayers were held for the late Prof. Siddiqui at the center.
Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah, Director of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, along with senior faculty, including Prof. Dr. Syed Abid Ali, Prof. Dr. Syed Ghulam Musharraf, Dr. Shakil Ahmed, and staff, visited Prof. Siddiqui’s grave and offered Fateha (prayers) in his memory.
While paying homage, Prof. Raza Shah highlighted that Prof. Siddiqui’s remarkable contributions to science, literature, and the arts would always be cherished.
“He was not only a brilliant scientist but also a philosopher, artist, poet, literary critic, and a visionary in science,” he said, describing him as a rare polymath bridging both the natural and social sciences.
Prof. Siddiqui was the founding director of the internationally renowned H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry at the University of Karachi, Prof. Raza Shah added.
In their messages, Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, and Prof. Atta-ur Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-Chief and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, also paid rich tribute to Prof. Siddiqui.
They emphasized that his immense contributions to Pakistan’s scientific and academic development will always be remembered with deep respect.
