31st Death Anniversary Of Legendary Director S M Yusuf Observed
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The 31st death anniversary of renowned film director S.M Yusuf was observed on Sunday, paying tribute to his remarkable contributions to South Asian cinema.
He was born in 1910 in Bombay, British India. S.M Yusuf was celebrated for his timeless storytelling and impactful direction.
He began his filmmaking career in 1936 with Bharat Ka Lal, after earlier performances in stage adaptations of Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice and Romeo and Juliet.
Following his migration to Pakistan in the early 1950s, Yusuf directed 13 films that left a lasting imprint on the film industry.
His notable works include:
Saheli (1960), a blockbuster musical romance that earned multiple Presidential Medals and Nigar Awards.
Over the course of his career, Yusuf won Nigar Awards for Best Director in 1960, 1962, and 1964.
His work also drew recognition across the border, with India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru honoring his contributions to cinema.
S.M. Yusuf passed away on 17 August 1994 in Lahore at the age of 84.
Recent Stories
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
31st Death Anniversary of Legendary Director S M Yusuf Observed24 seconds ago
-
Federal Govt stands with floods victims of KP: Engr Muqam26 seconds ago
-
Pakistan prioritized climate resilience as cloudburst incidents rise29 seconds ago
-
Young man drowns in Karachi canal10 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits flood-affected areas of Shangla10 minutes ago
-
Fact Finding Committee formed to ascertain causes of journalist Khawar Hussain's death21 minutes ago
-
TIKA distributes 15,000 hot meals to flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa41 minutes ago
-
Railways minister vows to replicate Lahore Station model across major cities50 minutes ago
-
228 proclaimed offenders arrested in fortnight51 minutes ago
-
"Cultural Performers, mountain Climbers, make 80th Indonesian independence celebration more Colorful ..1 hour ago
-
SSP Operations visits various police stations, directs for service improvement1 hour ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates state-of-the-art police station in Poonch1 hour ago