Open Menu

31st Death Anniversary Of Legendary Director S M Yusuf Observed

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM

31st Death Anniversary of Legendary Director S M Yusuf Observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The 31st death anniversary of renowned film director S.M Yusuf was observed on Sunday, paying tribute to his remarkable contributions to South Asian cinema.

He was born in 1910 in Bombay, British India. S.M Yusuf was celebrated for his timeless storytelling and impactful direction.

He began his filmmaking career in 1936 with Bharat Ka Lal, after earlier performances in stage adaptations of Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice and Romeo and Juliet.

Following his migration to Pakistan in the early 1950s, Yusuf directed 13 films that left a lasting imprint on the film industry.

His notable works include:

Saheli (1960), a blockbuster musical romance that earned multiple Presidential Medals and Nigar Awards.

Over the course of his career, Yusuf won Nigar Awards for Best Director in 1960, 1962, and 1964.

His work also drew recognition across the border, with India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru honoring his contributions to cinema.

S.M. Yusuf passed away on 17 August 1994 in Lahore at the age of 84.

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

3 hours ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

4 hours ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

5 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

5 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

6 hours ago

6 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

8 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan