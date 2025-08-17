31st Death Anniversary of Legendary Director S M Yusuf Observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The 31st death anniversary of renowned film director S.M Yusuf was observed on Sunday, paying tribute to his remarkable contributions to South Asian cinema.

He was born in 1910 in Bombay, British India. S.M Yusuf was celebrated for his timeless storytelling and impactful direction.

He began his filmmaking career in 1936 with Bharat Ka Lal, after earlier performances in stage adaptations of Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice and Romeo and Juliet.

Following his migration to Pakistan in the early 1950s, Yusuf directed 13 films that left a lasting imprint on the film industry.

His notable works include:

Saheli (1960), a blockbuster musical romance that earned multiple Presidential Medals and Nigar Awards.

Over the course of his career, Yusuf won Nigar Awards for Best Director in 1960, 1962, and 1964.

His work also drew recognition across the border, with India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru honoring his contributions to cinema.

S.M. Yusuf passed away on 17 August 1994 in Lahore at the age of 84.