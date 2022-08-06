UrduPoint.com

31st Senior Management Course Delegation Visits HEC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 01:31 AM

A delegation of 31st Senior Management Course (SMC) from various service groups visited Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat as part of Local Visit Field Research (LV-FR) segment of their course

The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) of HEC hosted the delegation, comprising 11 officers and two faculty members.

They were briefed about functions, performance and operational policy formulation aspects of the organisation.

The 31st SMC for potential BS-20 Civil Officers commenced from May 23, 2022 at the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad.

LV-FR is an important component of SMC under which officers visit various public and private sector organisations and strategic installations engaged in public sector delivery and managing decision-making processes at operational policy levels for the optimal capacity building.

Adviser (Coordination) HEC Awais Ahmed chaired the session and welcomed the participants.

He underscored that such exposures play important role in understanding challenges faced by various organisations. He said that HEC has been playing its exceptional role in the development of higher education sector.

Adviser (Academics, Accreditation & NAHE) HEC Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan shared details of various programmes and achievements of HEC over the past two decades. He shed light on the HEC objectives, functions, and policies.

He appreciated the delegation for their interest in HEC's programmes and emphasised that such visits play an important role in strengthening relations between various government offices.

The delegation members asked different questions for better understanding of various initiatives of HEC.

Awais Ahmed responded to their questions and clarified the answers. They lauded the efforts of HEC for improvement in access and quality of higher education in Pakistan.

They also appreciated NAHE for arranging their visit.

