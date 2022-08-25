31st Senior Management Course officers visit Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Participants of 31st Senior Management Course, National Institute of Management Islamabad visited Abbottabad District for an inland study tour.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Tariq Salam Marwat briefed the participants regarding Hazara Division, during the briefing, the DC Abbottabad informed the participants about the geographical features of the Hazara Division and the ongoing work on major hydropower projects including the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP), Diamir Bhasha Dam, Suki Kanari and Balakot Hydropower Project.

Tariq Salam Marwat also briefed the participants about the history of Abbottabad, infrastructure, ongoing development projects, water treatment and filtration, solid waste management, ongoing, Dhamtoor Bypass Road, tourism promotion and others.

He also informed the visiting officers about the City Improvement Project, the Department of Health, education and the performance of all other institutions and the role and management of the district administration.

Apart from this, the Deputy Commissioner discussed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project for the improvement of infrastructure, the effects of an increase in population and infrastructure and possible solutions.

He also briefed about the prevention of illegal mining and unruly construction, improvement of housing society rules, reduction in groundwater level, in the future, the provision of clean drinking water to the citizens, measures to prevent urban flooding during the recent rains in Abbottabad and Hazara Division.