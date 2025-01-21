31st SMIU Syndicate meeting held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University’s 31st meeting of Syndicate was held at the Conference Room of the university on Tuesday.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai chaired in which the meeting minutes of different statutory bodies of the university were approved and decisions were made.

Addressing the meeting Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said SMIU was progressing in different areas of academic and development successfully. It also fully concentrates on quality education and training of its students as after graduation they could participate in national development with dedication.

Dr. Sahrai informed the meeting that the SMIU has achieved sustainable position in its financial matters by generating its own resources. This is why it has become able to add new programs and centres in the university and enable smooth working of the university.

The members of the Syndicate who attended the meeting were Dr. Sarosh Lodi, Vice Chancellor NED University, Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Sohail Anwar Baloch, Additional Secretary, Universities and Boards, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Bukhsh Soomro University, Jamshoro (Nominee of HEC, Islamabad), Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, former Federal minister, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of I.T., SMIU, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Chairperson Department of Software Engineering/Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Academic Affairs, Dr. Ambreen Fazal, Chairperson Department of Media and Communication Studies, Quratulain Nazir Ahmed, Assistant Professor, Asif Hussain Samo, Assistant Professor, Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Registrar and Mr. Shafeeq Ahmed, Lecture at SMIU.