32 acres more state land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration during operation against land grabbers has retrieved 32 acres 6 kanals and 19 marla more land of the government from 'Qabza Mafia' during the past 24 hours.

Market value of this land was Rs.347.2 million.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said on Friday that vigorous drive against 'Qabza Mafia' is in full swing and during last seven day, the local administration retreated the land grabbers and got 479 acre, 15 kanal and 4 marlas land of agriculture, commercial and residential nature vacated from their illegal possession. This land has the market value of Rs.

3955 million.

He also shared some details with media and informed that in Tehsil City, 9 marla land worth Rs.2 billion was retrieved while 97 acres, 3 kanal and 8 marlas land worth Rs.680 million was retrieved in Tehsil Sadar. Similarly, 15 acres, 2 kanal and 9 marla land worth Rs.285 million was retrieved in Tehsil Jaranwala, 241 acres, one kanal and 18 marlas land worth Rs.410 million in tehsil Tandlianwala, 38 acres, one kanal and 13 marlas land worth Rs.80 million in Tehsil Sammundri and 88 acres, 5 kanal and 7 marlas land worth Rs.117 million was retrieved in Tehsil Chak Jhumra.