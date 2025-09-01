32 Acres Of Drug Hemp Cultivation Destroyed In Kalat’s Mangchar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) More than 32 acres of hemp cultivation were completely destroyed by the District Administration of Kalat during an operation against the cultivation of drug hemp in Zard Ghulam Jan, Zard Abdullah area of Sub Division Mangchar and other areas of the district.
The District Administration of Kalat said that on the special orders of Commissioner Kalat Division Tufail Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Kalat Captain (retd) Jameel Baloch, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Mangchar Dr Ali Gul Imrani, the standing hemp crops in Zard Abdullah Zard Ghulam Jan area of Mangchar and other areas were destroyed using heavy machinery.
Major Muaz of FC 64 Wing, 329 Brigade, Excise and Taxation Officer Asif Qalandarani, Excise Inspector Mahmood Lango, ANF Amir Shahzad, SHO Levies Police Station Mangchar, Haji Khan Lehri, Dafadar Imam Bakhsh and others assisted the district administration in taking part in the campaign against drugs.
According to official sources, more than 32 acres of cannabis crops were destroyed by using mechanical, chemical spray and manual methods against cannabis cultivation.
Deputy Commissioner Jameel Baloch said that drugs are a scourge that destroys generations. It is imperative to protect the young generation from drugs and cleanse the entire district from the scourge of drugs.
In this regard, vigorous action would continue against drug cultivation and drug dealers.
