32 activists of banned outfit spreading hatred on social media arrested: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that during an important operation last night 32 activists of a banned outfit had been arrested.

In a tweet,the minister said these people were spreading hatred through fake social media accounts.

He said that big action against those spreading fake news and propaganda has been launched and more arrests would be made soon.