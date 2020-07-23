UrduPoint.com
32 Bedded Hussain Dawar ICU Opens At Nishtar Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:50 PM

32 bedded Hussain Dawar ICU opens at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A 32 bedded new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) dedicated for Coronovirus patients and set up within 5 weeks record timings was inaugurated at Nishtar Hospital here on Thursday.

Acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood along with regional head SPO, Shahnawaz, Nishtar Medical College Principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain, MS, Dr Shahid Bokhari and others opened the ICU.

It was named after Hussain Dawar whose group Hussain Dawar Hercules extended financial assistance of Rs 12 million for establishment of the ICU.

The Strengthening Participatory Orgainaztion (SPO), a leading non governmental organization, provided technical assistance for setting up of the critical care ward for COVID-19 patients.

It will be used as Medical ICU after eradication of the virus from the country.

A simple ceremony was arranged on the occasion at Nishtar Hospital which was addressed by Vice Chairman SPO, Dr Tufail Muhammad Khan, Sana Dawar and Mehnaz Fareed.

The participants paid rich tribute to services rendered by NMU late VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha in general and against Coronovirus in particular.

